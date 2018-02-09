Bob Layton Editorial: Tax time

Have you started sorting through your tax receipts yet, getting ready for the annual accounting overtime?

Charitable donations receipts are an issue for some. I hear from those who want to help people in need, but do not feel right making a donation to an organization where the CEO makes two or three times what a donor earns.

Many prefer to donate to Doctor Brent Saik’s world’s longest hockey game, because they can actually see where the money is going.

Then there are the political donations.

As 2017 came to an end, the federal Liberals were pitching donors that if they gave $1,550, they get back $650 in tax credits.

The Alberta NDP was pitching how you get 75 per cent back on donations to them, plus you get to help keep Jason Kenney out of the premier’s office.

Jason Kenney’s people invite you to donate to bring back the Alberta Advantage.

Wow – 75 per cent back for bankrolling a politician.

Only a small fraction of that for donating to an organization that feeds a starving child or helping needy families through support to your church.

Do politicians think they are more important than God?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.