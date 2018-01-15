Ontario to spend $784M on new school construction and repairs

TORONTO – Ontario will spend $784 million in 2018 to build and renovate 79 schools across the province.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter says the funding will support construction of 39 new schools, and additions and renovations to 40 additional facilities.

The work will include development of child care centres in the schools, with plans to create 157 new child care rooms and 2,700 new child care spaces.

The province has previously announced it will spend $1.6 billion over the next five years to create 45,000 new licensed child care spaces in schools and other public spaces.

The announcement today comes in addition to a funding commitment made by the government in 2017 to spend $1.4 billion on school repairs.

The province has an approximate $15 billion repair backlog at its 4,900 publicly funded schools.