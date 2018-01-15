Canada
January 15, 2018 8:58 am
Updated: January 15, 2018 9:49 am

La Ronge, Sask. council supports alcohol sales restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press

Councillors in La Ronge support restrictions on alcohol sales, but need more time to consult before implementing new policies.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

A northern Saskatchewan community is supporting restrictions on alcohol sales.

Councillors in La Ronge voted last year to accept more than two dozen recommendations from the Northern Alcohol Strategy in principle, but they wanted more time consider cutting the number of hours alcohol was sold.

READ MORE: La Ronge, Sask. considers putting limits on alcohol sales

Councillors also wanted clarity over how to restrict alcohol sales at La Ronge Ice Wolves hockey games.

On Wednesday, council officially voted five-to-two to adopt the changes, which include allowing a “beer gardens” at the hockey games.

Coun. Matt Klassen said the town still needs to consult with surrounding communities and the province before officially implementing any of the new policies.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alcohol
Alcohol Sales Ban
Alcohol Sales Tax
La Ronge
La Ronge Alcohol Sales Ban
La Ronge Alcohol Sales Tax
La Ronge Northern Alcohol Strategy
La Ronge Saskatchewan
Northern Alcohol Strategy
Saskatchewan Northern Alcohol Strategy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News