La Ronge, Sask. council supports alcohol sales restrictions

A northern Saskatchewan community is supporting restrictions on alcohol sales.

Councillors in La Ronge voted last year to accept more than two dozen recommendations from the Northern Alcohol Strategy in principle, but they wanted more time consider cutting the number of hours alcohol was sold.

READ MORE: La Ronge, Sask. considers putting limits on alcohol sales

Councillors also wanted clarity over how to restrict alcohol sales at La Ronge Ice Wolves hockey games.

On Wednesday, council officially voted five-to-two to adopt the changes, which include allowing a “beer gardens” at the hockey games.

Coun. Matt Klassen said the town still needs to consult with surrounding communities and the province before officially implementing any of the new policies.