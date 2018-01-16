Global News named content provider for TTC screens by PATTISON Onestop

PATTISON Onestop announced Tuesday its extending its partnership with Global News as the official provider of information and news content for TTC screens.

Global News content will now be seen on the TTC Network’s 436 screens which delivers news and weather updates to over six million people a week.

“Commuters have long depended on these screens to provide them with vital news and commuter information to help get them through their day,” a statement from PATTISON Onestop said.

“From train arrival times to engaging real-time news, entertainment, sports and weather updates, these screens have become a part of their daily routine.”

The partnership between PATTISON Onestop and Global News launched April 2017 with content appearing in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax and Winnipeg.

“I am pleased that Global News continues to grow- informing even more Canadians with the latest news and information on the go,” Senior Vice President of Global News and Corus Radio Troy Reeb said. “Our alliance with PATTISON Onestop is an important one – as the pace of news continues to accelerate, commuters deserve to rely on a trusted news source that offers credible information and facts in real time.”

Commuters will be able to see breaking news updates, as well as stories on politics, the economy, arts, entertainment and more. Weather updates will also be provided through Global News’ SkyTracker Weather app.

“We are delighted about our expanded partnership with Global News as our content providers on the TTC,” Vice President and General manager of PATTISON Onestop Cam Milne said. “The content displayed on our Network is a big part of our audience engagement, so its quality and ability to speak specifically to each community across the country is immensely important to us.”

Global News is the country’s fastest growing digital news source.