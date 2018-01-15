Niagara Falls man arrested for allegedly trafficking stun gun on Kijiji: police

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – A Niagara Falls man is facing multiple charges after allegedly selling an illegal weapon to an undercover police officer through Kijiji.

Niagara Regional Police say they started investigating on Friday, when they found what they call an “electrical stun device” disguised as an ordinary flashlight for sale on the website.

Police say the weapon, which is prohibited, was advertised as delivering 9.2 million volts.

On Sunday afternoon, police say they met the seller and purchased the prohibited weapon, then arrested the man.

Shawn Gillespie, 38, faces charges of weapons trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was released from police custody after making a promise to appear in court at a later date.