Bill Kelly: America needs to embrace Martin Luther King’s message

The contrast couldn’t be starker.

In the wake of the disturbing, racist comments from Donald Trump last week, Americans pause today to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

As a kid growing up in Hamilton, I can remember watching television news stories about civil rights marches in places like Selma, Ala. I remember sitting in front of our little black and white TV watching the march on Washington as King stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and delivered his iconic I have a Dream speech.

In his quest for civil rights for black Americans, King was arrested, harassed and threatened.

He went toe to toe with congressional leaders to finally pass important civil rights legislation during the Johnson administration.

But, King realized that enacting a law doesn’t change the hearts and minds of the bigots and racists and the uninformed who continued to oppose the civil rights movement.

He continued his work for racial equality and it was while pursuing that goal that he was assassinated in 1968.

Martin Luther King Jr was an American hero, who fought against hatred and intolerance.

On Martin Luther King Day, it’s important to acknowledge King’s work and how far the civil rights movement has progressed, but in light of the unrest in many American cities and the regrettable comments from Donald Trump, it’s clear that there is much work still to be done.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News