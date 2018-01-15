North Shore Rescue
January 15, 2018 4:43 am

Surrey man no worse for wear after losing his way in the North Shore mountains

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. A Surrey man is home safe with his family after losing his way on Black Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

A A

A lost hiker had to spend a few chilly hours on Black Mountain west of Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Sunday afternoon, and is back home safe after being lost.

North Shore Rescue was called out at around 5 p.m. to try to find the missing Surrey man.

Search manager Simon Jackson said he went off the trail on the southeast side of the mountain while he was trying to get to Eagle Bluffs.

The hiker said when he realized he was lost, he called 9-1-1.

READ MORE: 2017 was a busy year for North Shore Search and Rescue

He added he’s very familiar with the area, but the recent weather made it difficult to navigate.

“All those poles, with the directions and arrows and this kind of stuff, were covered in snow.”

Crews found him at around 7 p.m. unhurt, but he was a little cold and hungry.

He was hiked out shortly before 10 p.m.

His wife told Global News they’ll make sure he’s more prepared before he goes hiking again.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
10 Essentials
black mountain
Hiking
lost hiker
Lost Surrey hiker
north shore mountains
North Shore Rescue
NSR
Preparedness
west vancouver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News