Surrey man no worse for wear after losing his way in the North Shore mountains

A lost hiker had to spend a few chilly hours on Black Mountain west of Cypress Mountain in West Vancouver on Sunday afternoon, and is back home safe after being lost.

North Shore Rescue was called out at around 5 p.m. to try to find the missing Surrey man.

Search manager Simon Jackson said he went off the trail on the southeast side of the mountain while he was trying to get to Eagle Bluffs.

The hiker said when he realized he was lost, he called 9-1-1.

He added he’s very familiar with the area, but the recent weather made it difficult to navigate.

“All those poles, with the directions and arrows and this kind of stuff, were covered in snow.”

Crews found him at around 7 p.m. unhurt, but he was a little cold and hungry.

He was hiked out shortly before 10 p.m.

His wife told Global News they’ll make sure he’s more prepared before he goes hiking again.