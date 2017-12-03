North Shore Rescue
UPDATE: Mt. Seymour missing skier found safe by North Shore Rescue

A 21-year-old skier was rescued early Monday morning by North Shore Rescue. The skier called North Vancouver RCMP around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when he realized he was lost somewhere on the North Shore mountain.

North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks said cellphone co-ordinates located him approximately 750 meters up Shone Creek.

“That’s an area of very steep terrain, we’ve had a number of fatalities in there before,” he said.

Danks said the skier was really lucky he was able to get a cell signal and call police.

Ski and snowshoe teams were dispatched, with a ski team making contact at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The skier was taken to safety just before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

When asked if he had any advice for people planning to ski or snowboard, Danks said they should try to stay in bounds.

He added they can always get back to a chairlift to get a free ride back up the mountain, instead of having to be rescued.

