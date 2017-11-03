North Shore Rescue searching for Carl Couture, missing Vancouver man, in Grouse Mountain area

North Shore Rescue confirmed on Friday that a hiker they were searching for in the Grouse Mountain area was Carl Couture, a West End man who Vancouver police had reported missing on Thursday.

Couture, 24, had done a great deal of research on hiking in the Grouse Mountain area, and had also looked into the bus routes to make it there, Mike Danks, team leader for North Shore Rescue, told Global News on Friday night.

Danks said rescue personnel spent Friday focusing on the backcountry off of Grouse Mountain, and teams were searching in the Hanes Valley area as late as 6:30 p.m.

The search has been called off for the night.

And while Greater Vancouver had snow overnight, Danks said North Shore Rescue believes Couture is “more likely to be out of the snowline, so a little bit lower down.

“There’s always a chance, if somebody made a nice shelter and kind of hunkered down there,” he said.

“We really hope that he has some extra equipment with him, we do believe he had a small backpack as well.”

The VPD reported on Thursday that Couture hadn’t been heard from since Oct. 30 around 11 p.m.

The last sighting of him was at his residence, at Thurlow Street and Haro in the West End.

Couture recently moved to the West Coast from Eastern Canada, police said, and he hadn’t shown up for work or contacted anyone since Tuesday.

He’s described as a white man, 6’2″ tall and weighing 165 lbs.

Couture has short blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses, police said.

Danks said rescue efforts will focus on upper Lynn Creek and the Norvan Falls area when the search resumes on Saturday.

As many as 20 personnel were out looking for him Friday.