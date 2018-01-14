Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory for Toronto, York, Durham

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto as well as southern York and Durham regions Sunday night, calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow by the end of Monday.

The federal weather agency said up to five centimetres is expected to fall Sunday night with another five possible Monday. A more “widespread snowfall” is expected during the afternoon commute.

It also warned roads “may quickly become icy” and visibility may become an issue at some points.

The temperature is expected to remain below zero, with a high of -3 C Monday and -8 C Tuesday.