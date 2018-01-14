Weather
January 14, 2018 5:42 pm

Environment Canada issues winter weather travel advisory for Toronto, York, Durham

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto's Chief Medical Officer of Health issued an Extreme Cold Weather Alert for the city on Saturday, December 16th.

Katrin Ray Shumakov/Getty Images
A A

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto as well as southern York and Durham regions Sunday night, calling for up to 10 centimetres of snow by the end of Monday.

The federal weather agency said up to five centimetres is expected to fall Sunday night with another five possible Monday. A more “widespread snowfall” is expected during the afternoon commute.

It also warned roads “may quickly become icy” and visibility may become an issue at some points.

The temperature is expected to remain below zero, with a high of -3 C Monday and -8 C Tuesday.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Ontario snow
Ontario weather
Toronto weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News