January 14, 2018 2:34 pm

Kelowna Rockets fall to Vancouver Giants

By Global News

In front of their largest Langley Events Centre crowd of the season, the Vancouver Giants managed to squeak past the Kelowna Rockets with a 3-2 victory.

It was the biggest crowd of the season so far for the Langley Events Centre, but neither team could find the net during the first period.

Conner Bruggen-Cate finally opened scoring for the Rockets less than four minutes into the second period.

Vancouver fired back with two quick goals from Owen Hardy and Ty Ronning, taking a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Leif Mattson evened things out for the Rockets 3:49 into the third period.

A few minutes later, James Malm put the Giants back in the lead. They held onto the 3-2 score for the rest of the game.

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 30-26. Rockets goaltender James Porter stopped 23 of 26 shots fired his way. Giants goaltender Dave Tendeck stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Kelowna will host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday.

