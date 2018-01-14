Kelowna Rockets fall to Vancouver Giants

The Vancouver Giants defeated the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 on Saturday night.

It was the biggest crowd of the season so far for the Langley Events Centre, but neither team could find the net during the first period.

Conner Bruggen-Cate finally opened scoring for the Rockets less than four minutes into the second period.

Vancouver fired back with two quick goals from Owen Hardy and Ty Ronning, taking a 2-1 lead into the third period.

Leif Mattson evened things out for the Rockets 3:49 into the third period.

A few minutes later, James Malm put the Giants back in the lead. They held onto the 3-2 score for the rest of the game.

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 30-26. Rockets goaltender James Porter stopped 23 of 26 shots fired his way. Giants goaltender Dave Tendeck stopped 28 of 30 shots.

Kelowna will host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday.