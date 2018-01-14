Teens use exercise to raise funds for emergency shelter in Winnipeg

A grade 11 student has taken her desire to empower women and turned it in to a fundraiser to help women.

Chloe Heinrichs is a grade 11 student at Nelson McIntyre Collegiate in the Propel project-based learning program.

WATCH: Winnipeg student hosting event to empower women

She said that the Propel program allows her to pursue her passions while still obtaining regular high school credits.

She has taken her passion to help women and turned it in to a zumba fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for Willow Place, and for the abused women and children they help.

“For quite some time now, I have wanted to help empower women, but have been especially inspired to do so as a result of the stories being told by the brave women who are openly confronting sexual misconduct,” Heinrichs said in a statement.

The zumba fundraiser is a way for her to combine her passion with her education, and to put it all towards helping people.

The funds raised from the event will go towards supporting Willow Place and all the great work that they do to help empower women.

It’ll take place at the gym at Nelson McIntyre Collegiate Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10.