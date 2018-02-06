Bob Layton editorial: We should follow Oregon

We’re now into the second month of the new Alberta labor laws.

Improvements for workers include time off for personal illness or to look after a loved one, with your job still waiting for you when you get back.

This is to bring into line those companies that do not offer such benefits.

One of the issues that still comes up from time to time is equal pay for people doing the same job.

They recently passed a new law in Oregon that has the usual discrimination prohibitions based on gender, race, age and so on. It also states that women cannot be paid less than men for work that requires the same knowledge, skill and responsibility, no matter what the job title is.

Pay differences are acceptable when it comes to education, seniority or experience.

Here’s the part I like, a new law forbids asking a job applicants pay history.

You cannot ask, “How much did they pay you to do this job at your last company?”

No more using that number to make an offer that may be lower than what you would pay another applicant.

I think that’s a good idea.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.