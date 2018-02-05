Bob Layton Editorial: Driving high on the highway

I wonder if company safety officers are losing any sleep over how things will be once cannabis becomes legal.

Employees go out for the regular smoke break, but what are they smoking?

Will your company say simply, something to the effect that you can’t drink alcohol on a coffee break and you can’t use pot during a smoke break.

How would you know?

If there is a workplace accident would it be considered discrimination if any smokers involved were tested for THC?

Would you also have to test the coffee drinkers to see if there was something a little stronger than coffee in that cup?

Police are also working towards identifying high drivers, also we’re not sure exactly how they will do that.

In California, if you’re suspected of being wonky at the wheel, the test can take most of an hour, and if they feel they have enough to charge you and you are convicted, the fine can be as high as $10,000.

We have people locally who insist some are already driving high, so maybe they will finally be caught.

Have you heard anything at your workplace yet about what the reefer rules will be?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.