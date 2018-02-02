Bob Layton Editorial: Money for nothing

Blogs
As we wait to see what will eventually become of Northlands Coliseum, people still talk about their memories.

Like you, I attended lots of concerts and games, but the one that still makes me smile happened back in 1985.

It was Sept. 26, and yes, I had to look that up. It was the Dire Straits concert.

Sept. 26, 1985 was a Thursday and I arrived at the concert wearing a suit. I don’t remember why, I had obviously just come from a more formal event.

At any rate, Marg and I took our seats. Directly in front of us, a young man was passing out little packets of something wrapped in tinfoil to his friends.

I wasn’t sure what it was, as they carefully unwrapped it and sniffed at it.

Being a curious newsman, I leaned over and asked, “What do you have, there?”

He turned around, looked at me, quickly stood up, looked me up and down and his eyes got big and he shouted, “Narc!”

He and his friends did a quick “walk of life” to the aisle.

These “sultans of ” whatever they were did not come back.

I hope they didn’t miss the show, otherwise they spent their ticket “money for nothing”.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.

