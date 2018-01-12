Sounds of construction reverberate through small Okanagan community

It’s a big building boom in a small Okanagan city.

The City of Enderby reports almost $11 million in construction activity in 2017.

That’s a 228 per cent increase over the previous year.

There were just over 40 residential housing starts last year. In 2016, there were five.

“As housing prices increase, it becomes more important that we see our housing spectrum diversify, ” said mayor Greg McCune in a news release. “We are seeing seniors’ supportive housing, manufactured and modular housing, condominiums and single family homes all developing at the same time. That says a lot of great things about our community as a desirable place to live.”

Most of the residential construction activity was for the second phase of Memorial Terrace.

It’s a BC Housing supportive housing complex for seniors.

“Will every year be as big as 2017?” asks the Enderby mayor. “Probably not. The important thing is that we have the right fundamentals in place, so that when the big projects come along, we are ready.”