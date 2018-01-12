Canada
January 12, 2018 6:50 pm

SWAT team executes high-risk search warrant in northwest Regina

By Marney Blunt Global News

Two suspects are in custody after Regina Police executed a high-risk search warrant in Regina’s Lakeridge area Friday afternoon.

Police say emergency services personnel, including the SWAT team, executed the search warrant at a home on Nicurity Drive.

Officers say by 4:30 p.m., two suspects had been taken into custody.

Police were still on scene at 5:45 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

