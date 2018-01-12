Towed and ticked off: Winnipeg driver demands answers after downtown parking ticket

A man is speaking out against parking in Downtown Winnipeg after receiving what he calls a “ridiculous” ticket.

Paul Vezeau and his 8-year-old son parked on Hargrave Street on Monday night before heading to the Manitoba Moose game.

The strip he parked on, which is just off of Portage Avenue, has a pole on it with no signs, and a single square “no stopping” sign on a pole against a building.

But it’s only on one side of the sidewalk, which Vezeau said made it impossible to see.

Vezeau and up to 15 others parked on Hargrave left the game to towed cars and hefty tickets.

“I shouldn’t have been given a ticket in the first place,” Vezeau said. “It seems unfair.”

He challenged the ticket and told Global News Friday the city agreed to let him off with a warning. But they said he’s still on the hook for the $118 towing fee.

“It’s counter intuitive,” Vezeau said. “Why do I have to pay for the towing that shouldn’t have happened in the first place?”

He has approached the city and said he’ll be fighting the fee in small claims court.

The City of Winnipeg has yet to respond to a request for comment.