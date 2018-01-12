Marmora man arrested after cocaine, cash seized at Peterborough hotel

A 33-year-old Marmora man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop and search of a Peterborough hotel where cocaine and cash were seized on Thursday.

Peterborough Police Service says as part of an ongoing drug investigation, members of the the service’s Intelligence, Crime Analyst, Asset Forfeiture and Drug Unit conducted a vehicle stop on Lansdowne Street East.

Following the vehicle stop a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant was granted for a room at an unnamed hotel.

Police searched the room and seized approximately 70 grams of cocaine and $7,000 in Canadian currency along with drug paraphernalia including weigh scales.

Naeem Anwar Mohammed, 33, of Marmora, Ont., has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine) and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12.