Bob Layton Editorial: It’s amazing

When the next printing of the Oxford Dictionary comes out you’ll be able to look up the 2017 word of the year – youthquake.

It was chosen after a five-fold increase in the use of the term.

It’s not a new word, it was first coined 50 years ago by the editor of Vogue magazine. The definition is a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions of influence of young people.

More recently, it was used to describe the surge in youth support for Britain’s Labour Party and the election of 30-something leaders in France and New Zealand.

I wonder if the dictionary people might consider updating the meaning of an old word, because of the new way youth use it.

I’m referring to the word, “amazing.”

It used to mean astonishing, astounding, stunning, shocking, or breathtaking. Now, it just seems to mean you like it or find it impressive.

So, we hear the word amazing all day long describing everything from flooring to tires to babies to toys to diamonds to snakes to food – you name it – the list is never ending.

Everything seems to be amazing.

And how did that start? It’s part of the youthquake.

Let me know what you think about the evolution of our amazing language.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.