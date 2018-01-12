Big increase in passenger numbers at the Kelowna airport

Passenger numbers continue to soar skyward at the Kelowna International Airport.

Just under 1.9 million people flew in and out of the airport in 2017.

That’s an increase of 9.3 per cent from the previous year.

“This year we saw remarkable growth in our capacity, with increases to route frequency, upgauging of aircraft and the addition of a new airline,” said Airport Director Sam Samaddar in a news release. “We’ve also been working hard with our tourism partners across the globe to promote YLW as a four-season destination.”

August was the airport’s busiest month with 179,153 passengers followed by December with 177,131.

Seven airlines provide more than 65 daily commercial flights.

The news release says YLW’s economic impact includes 4,545 jobs (direct and indirect) and $789 million output to the province of BC.