Politics
January 12, 2018 12:03 pm
Updated: January 12, 2018 12:25 pm

U.S. ambassador to Panama quits, says he can no longer ‘faithfully’ serve Trump

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Trump reportedly says some immigrants are from 'shithole' countries

A A

U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley, a career diplomat and former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, has resigned, telling the State Department he no longer feels able to serve President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Botswana condemns Donald Trump’s ‘reprehensible and racist’ remarks

“As a junior foreign service officer, I signed an oath to serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies,” Feeley said, according to an excerpt of his resignation letter read to Reuters.

“My instructors made clear that if I believed I could not do that, I would be honor bound to resign. That time has come.”

WATCH: UN calls Trump’s comments ‘racist’

A State Department spokeswoman confirmed Feeley’s departure, saying that he “has informed the White House, the Department of State, and the Government of Panama of his decision to retire for personal reasons, as of March 9 of this year.”

— Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tom Brown

© 2018 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
ambassador quits shithole countries
Donald Trump
Donald Trump shithole
John Feeley
Panama ambassador quits Trump shithole countries
panama ambassador resigns trump comments
shithole countries
Trump immigration
Trump shithole
Trump Shithole Countries
U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley
U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley quits

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News