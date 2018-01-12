Crews battle fire at Burnaby Art Gallery heritage storage building

Burnaby fire crews now have control of a blaze that broke out early Friday on the outskirts of Deer Lake Park.

An old storage building near the Burnaby Art Gallery went up in flames early Friday.

Crews quickly upgraded it to a two-alarm fire when they arrived.

They had to remove part of the building’s roof to get to the flames. The fire is not threatening any other buildings.

The heritage building was built in 1911. It is used to store camping and equipment for Scouts Canada, including canoes and ropes, and is used by groups across the Lower Mainland. The extent of the damage to the equipment is not known at this time.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.