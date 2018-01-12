Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 12, 2018

The expected drop in temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations for Friday.

Below is a list of bus cancellations:

York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, January 12. Schools remain open. — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) January 12, 2018

Due to inclement weather, #YCDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, January 12, 2018. Schools remain open. — YCDSB (@ycdsb) January 12, 2018

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Jan12@06:07 DSTS has cancelled all transportation for today due to inclement weather. https://t.co/11gtLzUMrY — DSTS (@DurhamSTS) January 12, 2018

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha, Muskoka and Haliburton have been CANCELLED. Schools are open.