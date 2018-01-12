Traffic
January 12, 2018 6:25 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 12, 2018

There are some school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 12, 2018.

The expected drop in temperatures in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations for Friday.

Below is a list of bus cancellations:

York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: All school bus service CANCELLED. Schools are open.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha, Muskoka and Haliburton have been CANCELLED. Schools are open.

