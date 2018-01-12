Commentary: Trump is a racist, but we already knew that

There is shock and outrage about Donald Trump’s racist comments about refugees from developing countries, but really, should we be surprised?

In a meeting with congressional leaders, Trump asked why America allowed people from “shithole countries” to settle in the United States.

Commentators and humanitarians, who have seen the devastation and poverty in places like Haiti and El Salvador, were beside themselves Thursday evening as they commented on Trump’s latest diatribe.

So much for the inscription of the Statue of Liberty, which was a beacon of hope and opportunity for millions of immigrants and refugees over the years.

Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free is the message of hope on that statue that welcomed the ancestors of millions of Americans.

But that’s not the message in Donald Trump’s America.

This is the guy who wants to build a wall to keep Latinos out of America; who imposes a travel ban on many Muslim countries, unless of course, his Trump business empire has business interests in those countries.

Trump’s deplorable comments about refugees shouldn’t come as a revelation, but as a re-affirmation that America selected a misogynist, white supremacist to be their president and the fact that many Americans are OK with that is the saddest part of this tragic reality.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News