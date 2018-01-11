World
January 11, 2018 6:22 pm

Bear attack leaves Florida man with 41 stitches in face

By Staff The Associated Press

A Florida man has scars on his face and 41 stitches after getting attacked by a bear when he let his dog out on Tuesday night.

Andrew Meunier is grateful to be alive after he was attacked by a bear.

The 41-year-old told the media he was letting his dog out from his Naples, Fla., home on Tuesday night when he turned just in time to see a bear standing next to him.

He told the Collier County Sheriff’s Department the dog ran back inside scared, meanwhile, he struggled to get away.

READ MORE: People, not roads, bug grizzly bears the most: Alberta study

“It was standing in front of me and I tried to turn left real quick and get back in the house and I caught an uppercut from a black bear,” he told NBC News.

According to the incident report, Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a four-hour surgery resulting in 41 stitches.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Meunier said.

“It could’ve been a totally different story.”

