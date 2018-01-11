Bear attack leaves Florida man with 41 stitches in face

Andrew Meunier is grateful to be alive after he was attacked by a bear.

The 41-year-old told the media he was letting his dog out from his Naples, Fla., home on Tuesday night when he turned just in time to see a bear standing next to him.

He told the Collier County Sheriff’s Department the dog ran back inside scared, meanwhile, he struggled to get away.

“It was standing in front of me and I tried to turn left real quick and get back in the house and I caught an uppercut from a black bear,” he told NBC News.

According to the incident report, Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack.

He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a four-hour surgery resulting in 41 stitches.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Meunier said.

“It could’ve been a totally different story.”