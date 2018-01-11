B.C. Premier John Horgan mourning the loss of his older brother
As B.C.’s premier prepared for a trade trip to Asia and for the February budget, he was also preparing for a service to honour his brother Pat.
John Horgan’s office announced Thursday morning his older brother Pat had died on Saturday Jan. 6, after a battle with lung cancer.
Horgan spoke fondly and often about Pat – including during his speech as he was being sworn-in as Premier at Government House.
In recent months Horgan would often choke up speaking about Pat.
WATCH: (Originally aired July 18, 2017) John Horgan addresses his family – starting at 1:50
At 71, Pat was 15 years older than Horgan who said his brother was like a father figure to him.
The family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in support of lung cancer research.
