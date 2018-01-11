Health
January 11, 2018 4:02 pm

B.C. Premier John Horgan mourning the loss of his older brother

File photo. Premier John Horgan's brother Pat has passed away after battling lung cancer.

As B.C.’s premier prepared for a trade trip to Asia and for the February budget, he was also preparing for a service to honour his brother Pat.

John Horgan’s office announced Thursday morning his older brother Pat had died on Saturday Jan. 6, after a battle with lung cancer.

Horgan spoke fondly and often about Pat – including during his speech as he was being sworn-in as Premier at Government House.

In recent months Horgan would often choke up speaking about Pat.

WATCH: (Originally aired July 18, 2017) John Horgan addresses his family – starting at 1:50

At 71, Pat was 15 years older than Horgan who said his brother was like a father figure to him.

The family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in support of lung cancer research.

