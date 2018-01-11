5 things to do this weekend – Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018
Here are your five things for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
1 – Gluten Free Expo
Jan 13, 14
Canada Place, Vancouver
https://www.glutenfreeexpo.ca/
2 – KidPreneur Market Day
Sunday Jan 14, 1pm-4pm
Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, Surrey
https://www.facebook.com/events/1606799076044045/
3 – Go Skating!
Check your local rink for times & admission!
4 – Go for High Tea
Hours and cost varies upon location
Tea Houses & Restaurants throughout the Province including:
-The Urban Tea Merchant
-Truffles at VanDusen Gardens
5 – Go Winter Ziplining
Open daily
Whistler Zipline Tours: https://www.whistler.com/activities/zipline/
Grouse Mountain: https://www.grousemountain.com/zipline
