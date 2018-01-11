Former NFLer signed by Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have inked a deal with former NFL’er Eric Patterson.

The International defensive back was last on the Cleveland Browns’ practice roster before being released at the end of training camp in September.

The 24-year-old initially signed as undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2015 but was soon released. He was then signed by the Indianapolis Colts and appeared in two games where he registered two tackles before being cut. Patterson was soon signed by the St. Louis Rams but only played in one game during the 2015 season.

Patterson played collegiate football with the Ball State Cardinals, appearing in 41 games and starting in 28 of those over four seasons.