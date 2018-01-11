Entertainment
January 11, 2018 12:10 pm
Updated: January 11, 2018 12:16 pm

Edward ‘Fast Eddie’ Clarke dead: Motorhead guitarist dies at 67

By The Associated Press

'Fast' Eddie Clarke performs onstage at the Electric Circus in London on Jan. 1, 1977.

Paul Welsh/Redferns/Getty Images
A A

NOTE: This article contains foul language. Read at your own discretion.

British hard rock band Motorhead says former guitarist Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke has died aged 67.

Motorhead says on Facebook that Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.

Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister.

He was the final survivor of the band’s classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.

Clarke’s time in Motorhead produced some of the band’s biggest hits, including the ferocious anthem Ace of Spades.

READ MORE: James Franco accused of sexual misconduct by 4 more women

Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway.

A later Motorhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, said on Facebook that Clarke “will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
eddie clarke dead
eddie clarke motorhead
fast eddie
fast eddie clarke
fast eddie dead
fast eddie motorhead
Motorhead
motorhead guitarist
motorhead members
motorhead music

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News