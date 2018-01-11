Male injured after shooting at Bathurst and King Street

Police are investigating after a man was shot in downtown Toronto overnight.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the area of Bathurst Street and King Street.

Toronto police said a verbal altercation started in a nightclub which lead to a fight in an alley way where the victim was eventually shot.

The man is being treated at St. Michael’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.