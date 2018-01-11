Scott Thompson: Schmoozing is what Trudeau does best

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Hamilton on Wednesday, doing what he does best — schmoozing with Canadians.

Before he was elected, former prime minister Stephen Harper’s campaign accused Trudeau of not being ready.

He may not have the depth of his late father Pierre, but it turned out he was more than ready for the new world of politics in the digital era.

The selfie PM has won over the hearts of most, proving his best trait is as mediator or bridge builder, rather than policy maker.

It is this skill that has warmed hearts around him whether you agree with his politics or not.

This was evident the way he handled hecklers in the crowd at McMaster University, addressing them instead of condemning them.

Many in the crowd admire Trudeau for wading into troubled waters rather than running away, proving that communication is the key whenever there is discontent brewing.

After scandals involving his family vacations, his finance minister’s holdings and a meeting with former hostage Joshua Boyle now charged with sexual assault, none of it seems to matter.

The PM gets a pass as long as he shows up, faces the music and takes a few pictures.

His charisma more than makes up for his lack of political acumen.

After all, it’s much easier to receive questions from the public than it is in the House of Commons from seasoned politicians.

Which is why he is on tour doing what he does best, campaigning as a rock star politician, instead of actually being one.

But maybe that is the attraction, and why it worked for Donald Trump.

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News.