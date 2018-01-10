No injuries reported after bathroom renovations spark fire at Lobo home

No injuries were reported Wednesday following a residential fire at a home in Lobo, just outside of London.

Firefighters from Delaware, Coldstream, and Ilderton stations responded to the scene on Narin Road around 9 a.m.

The homeowner was out of the building by the time crews arrived at the scene, said Middlesex Centre Fire Chief Colin Toth.

“On arrival, we found lighter smoke conditions, however, we did know that we had a working house fire located in the general area of the bathroom, from what we could get [information-wise] from the homeowner,” Toth said.

Investigators have determined that work being done to a shower head as part of a bathroom renovation project was what sparked the fire. A damaged estimate has not been released.

Toth said anyone engaging in similar home improvement work should make sure they have someone qualified to do the job.

“A lot of these shower heads modifications, sometimes, when it gets into soldering and heating pipes to get the pipes off, and when they’ve been on there for a lot of years, it’s important that you’re comfortable doing the work,” he said.