Saskatoon ranks 18th on New York Times list of 52 places to visit

Saskatoon has placed 18th on the New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Visit in 2018.”

Saskatoon ranks 18th on the New York Times’ annual list of destinations that travellers should explore.

Their compilation of “52 Places to Visit in 2018” was released on Wednesday.

Saskatoon is the only Canadian destination on the list.

“Relationships we have forged over the years with travel outlets and our local partners is paying off, as Saskatoon continues to get recognition as an up-and-coming destination,” Aviva Kohen, director of media at Tourism Saskatoon, said in a press release.

“Having recognition in such a highly regarded publication and list is a huge opportunity to get our destination known across the globe.”

The New York Times highlighted the city’s newly finished Remai Modern art gallery as “a centerpiece of Saskatoon’s redeveloping riverfront.”

The international ranking of cities, regions and countries placed New Orleans, La., in the top spot.

