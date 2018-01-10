skiier pulled by truck
Police looking for skier pulled by car, wiping out in video

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire are looking for a skier shown in an online video being dangerously pulled down a street by a car and then falling.

The video from last week got the attention of the Portsmouth police, which posted it on the department’s Facebook page .

The skier is tethered to the car with a rope. At one point he clips a snowbank and crashes into the pavement.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner tells WGME-TV if an officer had observed that, the driver would be cited.

Merner says some residents use skis to get around the city after major snowstorms, but adds that what the skier is shown doing in the video is outrageous.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

