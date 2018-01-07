Canadians waiting for snow to melt as Aussies watch highway melt

While most Canadians have been forced to deal with an epic cold spell, Australians are being forced to deal with an epic heat wave.

Things have gotten so hot that the roads have literally begun to melt.

On Friday, police warned motorists of potential delays after a 10-kilometre stretch of the Hume Freeway in central Victoria melted.

Police are warning motorists to expect delays and to avoid the right-hand lane of the Hume Freeway (heading toward the city) near Broadford as there is a 10km stretch of road that is melting. pic.twitter.com/icI1hecmvn — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) January 5, 2018

Photos show motorists driving down the sides of the road to avoid the melted path.

Truly bizarre! Traffic is crawling on the Hume Freeway near Broadford because it is MELTING!? pic.twitter.com/vBrFXcRDEX — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) January 5, 2018

Traffic at a stand still on the Hume outside Broadfoard due to melting tar @7NewsMelbourne @Y7News pic.twitter.com/mUocn6vzmN — Steph Harris (@StephHarris26) January 5, 2018

The situation did not improve over the weekend as things continued to heat up.

“This heat is a killer,” Victoria ambulance commander Paul Holman told local reporters on Friday as he warned people to stay indoors. “It’s going to be like a blast furnace tomorrow and you need to adjust what you do. You need to take care. So put off the sporting events, put off the outside events, stay inside.”

A spokesperson for VicRoads told ABC Australia that the heat could cause “bleeding of the road surface, which occurs when the bitumen becomes reactivated by warm temperatures and becomes soft and sticky.”