Canadians waiting for snow to melt as Aussies watch highway melt
While most Canadians have been forced to deal with an epic cold spell, Australians are being forced to deal with an epic heat wave.
Things have gotten so hot that the roads have literally begun to melt.
On Friday, police warned motorists of potential delays after a 10-kilometre stretch of the Hume Freeway in central Victoria melted.
Photos show motorists driving down the sides of the road to avoid the melted path.
The situation did not improve over the weekend as things continued to heat up.
“This heat is a killer,” Victoria ambulance commander Paul Holman told local reporters on Friday as he warned people to stay indoors. “It’s going to be like a blast furnace tomorrow and you need to adjust what you do. You need to take care. So put off the sporting events, put off the outside events, stay inside.”
A spokesperson for VicRoads told ABC Australia that the heat could cause “bleeding of the road surface, which occurs when the bitumen becomes reactivated by warm temperatures and becomes soft and sticky.”
