Man facing charges after barricading woman and child inside a Moose Jaw home
Police say a suspect is facing several charges after a man armed with a rifle barricaded a woman and child in a Moose Jaw, Sask home.
Police say officers went to the residence yesterday afternoon after word of shots being fired in the basement, and were confronted by a man with a loaded rifle when they forced their way inside.
But they say he surrendered and the woman and child weren’t hurt.
The suspect was to appear in court today on gun-related charges.
