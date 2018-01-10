Crime
January 10, 2018 4:25 pm

Man facing charges after barricading woman and child inside a Moose Jaw home

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say a suspect is facing several charges after a man armed with a rifle barricaded a woman and child in a Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan home.

Police say officers went to the residence yesterday afternoon after word of shots being fired in the basement, and were confronted by a man with a loaded rifle when they forced their way inside.

But they say he surrendered and the woman and child weren’t hurt.

The suspect was to appear in court today on gun-related charges.

