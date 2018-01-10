Halifax named among top tourist destinations ‘on the rise’ globally

Halifax has made it onto a list of Top 10 tourist destinations “on the rise” around the world.

The city was bestowed with the distinction by travel website TripAdvisor, as part of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Halifax placed fourth on the list, after Ishigaki in Japan, Kapaa in Hawaii, and Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.

The awards, which are determined by measuring the year-over-year increase in positive TripAdvisor reviews by travellers, has various categories such as top beaches, landmarks and vacation rentals.

Halifax was named in the “destinations on the rise” category.

“Travelers say Halifax is best seen on foot, so park the car and start walking,” the website explains.

“Immerse yourself in Halifax’s rich history at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, and be sure to survey the city from the 18th-century Citadel National Historic Site. Then walk into any of Halifax’s great bars and restaurants and catch some live music to round out your day.”

In a media release, the president and CEO of Discover Halifax said it was delighted at the news.

“This is a great testament to the growth that we have been experiencing in Halifax and the awareness this announcement brings is tremendous,” said Ross Jefferson.