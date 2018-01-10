MLHU warns of risk of contracting blood-borne infections at south end nail salon

The local health unit is issuing an alert after a client of a nail salon at White Oaks Mall tested positive for a blood-borne infection.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is advising clients of Cali Nails to be aware of the potential for the contraction of hepatitis B, C, or HIV if they visited between May 4 and last Friday.

While the risk is very low, an alert was issued as a public health precaution.

READ MORE: Middlesex-London Health Unit begins consultation process into supervised injection sites

Manager of infectious disease control, Mary Lou Albanese, confirmed one client has contracted a blood-borne disease, though it cannot be proven whether it was the result of poor infection prevention practices.

“It is very difficult to determine whether any positive blood test resulted from procedures performed at any particular location or if it was due to other exposures.”

The health unit also reported that inspectors identified repeated infection control infractions but the salon remains open.

READ MORE: 9 dead in invasive group A strep outbreak in London, Ont.: Health officials

“We work diligently with the operator who co-operated,” said Albanese, “to ensure that the employees demonstrated an understanding of infection control techniques and all the necessary practices met the standards that we require them to maintain.”

Any clients concerned about their own personal risk are urged to contact their health-care provider.