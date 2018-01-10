Canada
January 10, 2018 12:13 pm

Regina Humane Society warning dog owners about parvovirus

The Regina Humane Society is warning all dog owners to get their pets vaccinated against canine parvovirus.

The humane society says they’ve seen 11 dogs with the highly contagious, and potentially fatal virus.

To protect other dogs from this dangerous virus, the animals were euthanized.

The virus can be transmitted through fecal or oral contact with other dogs, or other contaminated objects.

Symptoms include bloody diarrhea, vomiting, fever and loss of appetite and weight.

Owners should contact their vet immediately if their dogs experience any of these symptoms.

