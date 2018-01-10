Paris police accidentally set fire to suspect as Taser ignites tear gas

Paris police body cam video of a 2013 incident surfaced on social media on Jan. 9, that captured the unintentional consequences that can occur when a Taser and tear gas are fired at a suspect at the same time.

The video shows police confronting a shirtless man who was reportedly insulting and threatening officers.

Police reportedly attempted to calm the man down before striking him multiple times with a baton.

READ MORE: California cop flees after screaming man shrugs off stun gun blast, chases after him

Following the strikes, an officer can be seen Tasering the suspect at the same moment another officer uses tear gas on the man.

The electricity from the Taser and the vapour from the tear gas combine to ignite a fireball, which momentarily sets the man on fire.

After falling to the ground in pain, the body cam shows the suspect with burns on his arms.

An officer can be heard yelling, “Do not gas … who gassed?”

France TV reports that French police have confirmed the incident and said the man was not seriously injured.

READ MORE: Teen sues Tennessee cops for Tasering him 40 times while he was restrained

Paris’ Inspectorate General of the Police investigated the confrontation and cleared the officers involved of any wrongdoing.

France TV says this video and a similar incident in 2013 made police aware of the dangers of using tear gas and Tasers at the same time.

In July 2017, Virginia police used a stun gun on an erratic man inside a home who had doused himself in gasoline, resulting in the man being set on fire.

Police acknowledged the risks of using a Taser on a person covered in a flammable liquid but made the decision to use the weapon due to concerns about the man’s overall safety and the safety of others inside the home.