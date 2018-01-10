Oprah Winfrey’s home damaged by deadly California mudslides
Oprah Winfrey‘s property in Santa Barbara, Calif., is one of the many homes damaged by deadly mudslides and flash floods in the area.
On Tuesday, heavy rains triggered flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 15 people, injured 25 others and swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.
Winfrey’s home survived the mudslides. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and showed photos of the deep mud in her backyard and video of rescue helicopters flying over her house.
“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides,” the Cecil B. DeMille award recipient, 63, captioned her video montage on Instagram.
Most of the devastation has occurred in and around Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.
Lowe posted on Twitter that he was “preparing for whatever may come.”
“Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come,” he wrote in a Tweet Tuesday night.
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo on Twitter of the devastation in Montecito.
Supermodel Bella Hadid shared the same aerial images of her hometown submerged in water.
“My beautiful hometown of Montecito … Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can’t believe it,” Hadid wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing.”
My beautiful home town of Montecito…. Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can't believe it. I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing. For our horses, dogs, cats-all animals- that gave us happiness, who are now searching for a dry place to lay their heads.. our elementary school… The freeway to drive to school and where @mini_jk_imbig and I would walk after school.. under water. My heart is broken…. I remember when something similar happened in La Conchita about 12 years ago, so close to us and how much it took to rebuild… I can't imagine how Montecito feels now. I am so sorry. As always- Please send websites for donations. I'm ready to help. Thank you to the rescue, fire fighters and security teams in SB for staying strong and your hard work to pull out anybody and anything in sight. My love is with you so deeply SB.
