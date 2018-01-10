Oprah Winfrey’s home damaged by deadly California mudslides

Oprah Winfrey‘s property in Santa Barbara, Calif., is one of the many homes damaged by deadly mudslides and flash floods in the area.

On Tuesday, heavy rains triggered flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 15 people, injured 25 others and swept away dozens of homes in Southern California.

Winfrey’s home survived the mudslides. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and showed photos of the deep mud in her backyard and video of rescue helicopters flying over her house.

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara. Woke up to this blazing gas fire. then swipe left to see how deep the mud is in my backyard. Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost. #Mudslides,” the Cecil B. DeMille award recipient, 63, captioned her video montage on Instagram.

Most of the devastation has occurred in and around Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

Lowe posted on Twitter that he was “preparing for whatever may come.”

Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come. #Montecito — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 10, 2018

“Mourning the dead in our little town tonight. Praying for the survivors and preparing for whatever may come,” he wrote in a Tweet Tuesday night.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres shared a photo on Twitter of the devastation in Montecito.

This is not a river. This is the 101 freeway in my neighborhood right now. Montecito needs your love and support. pic.twitter.com/jRNCBrp4b5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2018

Supermodel Bella Hadid shared the same aerial images of her hometown submerged in water.

“My beautiful hometown of Montecito … Where my roots were placed, where my mother raised me and my family. Completely under water. I really can’t believe it,” Hadid wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. “I am praying and thinking so much for our friends in the hospital and their families that are still missing.”

