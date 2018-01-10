Canada
January 10, 2018 7:15 am

Tim Hortons protests planned across Ontario over employees’ benefit cuts

By Web Producer  Global News

The controversy with Tim Hortons' unfair wages has caused a boycott campaign against the franchise called “No Timmies Tuesday”. Marianne Dimain has more on this.

Several protests are planned Wednesday outside Tim Hortons restaurants in southern Ontario.

The move comes after franchise owners in Cobourg and Kingston told their workers they’re eliminating paid breaks and some benefits in response to the province’s minimum wage hike.

There were calls yesterday for a boycott on what was called “No Timmys Tuesday.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour has organized a number of protests throughout the day in Toronto, Guelph, London, Peterborough and Windsor.

A statement on Tim Hortons’ corporate website last week placed blame on a “reckless few” franchise owners for employee benefit cuts.

Condemnation has been swift to the news that owners of two Cobourg locations decided to cut employee benefits and breaks to compensate for a provincial minimum wage hike to $14 an hour, up from $11.60.

Industry groups and business owners have cautioned that the jump in the minimum wage would cause prices to rise and staff to be cut.

Ontario’s minimum wage will rise again in 2019 to $15.

