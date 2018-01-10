Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 10 2018 6:56pm 02:59 Cuts to Cobourg Tim Hortons workers’ benefits draws large protest Wed, Jan 10: Franchisees are not breaking any laws, but critics say their move is rooted in greed. Mark Carcasole reports. Hundreds protest reduction in employee benefits at Tim Hortons in Cobourg <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3957855/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3957855/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?