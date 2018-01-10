Roughriders long snapper Jorgen Hus giving back while training next generation

Saskatchewan Roughriders long snapper Jorgen Hus is spending his off-season doing what he can to make the world a better place.

The former Saskatoon Hilltop and University of Regina Ram is hosting a long snapping camp this weekend with all proceeds going to support National Football League star Chris Long’s Waterboys Initiative, which provides clean, accessible drinking water to rural communities in East Africa.

Hus met Long when both players were members of the NFL’s St. Louis Rams. Long has a lengthy history of charity work and Hus is following his lead.

“Water is a basic human right for everybody and unfortunately there’s a lot of people out there who don’t have access to it so when Chris started this foundation I thought it’s a great cause,” Hus said.

The long snapping camp serves a dual purpose, providing instruction to young players on an aspect of football for which there aren’t many coaches.

“There’s a big need up here for specialists in coaching. There’s not a whole lot of long snapper expertise up here and I thought with the experience that I’ve been able to get throughout the years, I could pair that up with something good like a charity to give to,” said Hus, who as a young player himself, saved up to travel to Arizona for special coaching sessions.

The camp takes place January 13 and 14 at St. Joseph High School, Hus’ alma mater. It’s open to students in Grades 7-12 as well as post-secondary players. Registration costs $75 with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Waterboys Initiative.