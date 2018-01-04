Riders receiver Chris Getzlaf retiring from football

Veteran receiver Chris Getzlaf announced his retirement from the CFL at a press conference in Regina on Thursday morning.

Getzlaf played in 11 CFL seasons for the Tiger-Cats, Roughriders and Eskimos.

He played for the Riders from 2007-2015 and after spending two seasons with the Eskimos, he re-joined the Riders at the end of the 2017 season for the playoff run.

In his CFL career, Getzlaf caught 409 passes for 6,149 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Getzlaf was named a CFL West All-Star in 2012 and 2013. He also has won two Grey Cups and was named the Top Canadian player in the 2013 Grey Cup game.

Getzlaf played college football at the University of Regina.