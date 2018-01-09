World
January 9, 2018 7:44 pm
Updated: January 9, 2018 7:46 pm

Meghan Markle shutters social media accounts

By Staff The Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posing for photos in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27.

Getty Images
A A

NEW YORK – Kensington Palace confirmed Tuesday that Prince Harry‘s fiancee Meghan Markle has shut down her social media accounts in line with royal tradition.

Story continues below

The American closed her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The palace said Markle “is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years” but “she has not used these accounts for some time.” No worries, though, for royal watchers. Kensington Palace has accounts of its own.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, takes back earlier Prince Harry remarks

Word of the change came after the two visited a community radio station in Brixton that trains youngsters in media skills. Hundreds of people lined the streets to welcome them. It was the couple’s second official visit since they announced their engagement in November.

WATCH: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to marry May 19

The U.S. actress and the queen’s grandson will marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Meghan markle facebook
Meghan markle Instagram
Meghan Markle social media
Prince Harry
Prince Harry fiancee Meghan markle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News