Proposed Kelowna high-rise development downsized; company seeks council approval

A Kelowna real estate development company has made changes to a proposed huge project hoping to win the go-ahead of city council.

The Mission Group’s Aqua development includes about 350 residential units in three towers and street-front retail spaces next to the Hotel Eldorado on the lakefront. There would also be an adjoining indoor boat storage facility.

Based on input received during consultations following zoning approval, the company says it has scaled back the height of the proposed high-rises from 13-19 stories to 12-16 stories.

It has also modified the building designs to emphasize more terracing facing the waterfront.

“The City has long envisioned a vibrant resort-style neighbourhood here”, said Mission Group spokesperson Luke Turri in a news release.

“We believe that our plan now reflects Kelowna’s growing world-class reputation as well as meeting – and we hope exceeding – the public’s expectations for a beautiful and accessible waterfront neighbourhood.”

The release states: The public’s enjoyment of the waterfront has been enhanced with a reduction in the number of waterfront townhomes and the addition of a community-accessible waterfront amenity area.

Mission Group will seek a development permit at the January 23rd city council meeting.

On January 18th, it’s hosting a public information meeting at the Hotel Eldorado from 4:00-6:30 p.m. The project model will be on display.

“We think Aqua’s world-class design and significant community benefits will help to establish a new waterfront destination for the community to enjoy,” said Turri.