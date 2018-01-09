B.C. woman with same name as alleged drug dealer says she’s facing online harassment

A Surrey woman says she has received online threats because she shares the same name as someone facing multiple criminal charges, including two counts of unlawful traffic of a controlled substance.

Shastina Kumar said a woman by the same name is facing multiple drugs and firearms-related charges, which is why she says she’s been getting a lot of unwanted attention on social media.

“I’ve gotten random guys adding me on Facebook. I didn’t know what was going on,” Kumar said.

She said she’s worried about her reputation, especially as an entrepreneur, and is particularly worried about her safety.

“I don’t know what she’s involved with, and people think it’s me. So I was really scared for my life. I didn’t know if I have to call the cops or not.”

According to Kumar, the woman facing charges does not have any photos posted online, noting that whenever someone searches for that name, her photos appear along with news articles about the charges.

Kumar said the local radio station where she works has tweeted on her behalf, explaining the situation.

Kumar said she deleted all of the messages and blocked the users who were trying to get in touch with her.

The woman facing charges has been released on bail and is under house arrest following a search at a Surrey home where police seized weapons and drugs.