Rural communities in northern Manitoba will soon have faster internet

Residents and businesses in northern Manitoba communities will soon see improved internet services.

The province announced Tuesday that it has agreed to chip in $20 million in support of $63 million project. The federal government’s five-year initiative Connect to Innovate was designed to extend and enhance service in rural communities.

First Nations-owned Clear Sky Communications will use Manitoba Hydro assets like fibre optic cable networks to expand broadband service to remote areas.

RELATED: CRTC declares broadband Internet a basic service

Premier Brian Pallister said the program will improve the quality of life for many Manitobans.

“It is a major step toward removing barriers, to social betterment, to learning, to economic opportunity for all people from these communities,” Pallister said.

Federal Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains said Manitoba has the biggest connectivity gap in the country, adding the program will give 112 remote communities, including 48 First Nations access to high speed internet.

“High-speed Internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of their postal code. Canadians need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities,” Bains said.

RELATED: No, you do not have to pay a ‘settlement fee’ if you get an illegal download notice

Bains noted infrastructure is a primary focus of the program, getting fibre backbone to libraries, community centres and hospitals.

“The goal is to make sure that we have a hub and spoke model. So if they have access to this fibre, then they can make the last mile connection,” he said.

The aim is to have the services ready by next year.